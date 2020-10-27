International community urged to play overdue role in stopping HR violations in IIOJK

International community should play its overdue role in stopping human right violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which were continued unabated for last many decades, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday

In a twitter message, he said Tuesday, October 27, marks 73 years of illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian forces and Pakistan condemns this illegal occupation of the occupied territory.

He said despite Indian brutalities, the people of IIOJK remained persistent in their resolve to confront Indian Illegal occupation and seeking their right to self determination.