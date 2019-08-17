UrduPoint.com
International Community Urged To Take Notice Of Human Rights Violation In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:37 PM

International community urged to take notice of human rights violation in IoK

Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir as Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan and an incomplete agenda of the division of Indian sub continent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir as Kashmir was the lifeline of Pakistan and an incomplete agenda of the division of Indian sub continent.

He was addressing a rally here at SITE area to show solidarity with the innocent people of Kashmir who were facing brutalities of the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said now people of Pakistan and the Armed forces were on the same page and time had come to raise this issue till their complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

He said the prevailing situation reflected the untiring struggle of the people of occupied valley and the day was not far when Kashmiri people would be able to achieve their right to self determination.

He urged upon world community to take notice of Indian atrocities against unarmed Kashmiri people who were denied their right to live a free life as lockdown continues for more than 10 days in Indian Held Kashmir.

He said the way people of Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular expressed their solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir after Indian government's move to annex it with Indian union, now days were not far when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian occupation.

He said the people of Kashmir were denied to observe Eid-ul-Adha prayer because of curfew imposed in the occupied valley by Indian occupation forces since last ten days which was a gross violation of human rights.

The world community should take notice of the Indian brutalities with the unarmed and innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he demanded.

