International Community Urged To Take Notice Of Human Rights Violation In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:17 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim on Wednesday urged International community to take notice of human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role for provision of legitimate right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

In a message on Kashmir Youm-e-Isteshal, the chief minister's special assistant said a country which was claiming to be a biggest democratic country was ruthlessly committing human rights violations, but the international community had kept silence which was beyond comprehension.

He said that India's move to abrogate special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a nail in Human rights' coffin.

He said that India had played wreaked havoc with human rights in the occupied valley which had been under military siege for one year and its people had been denied and deprived of all rights.

He said that international community must play role in ceasing acts of atrocities and oppression against innocent Kashmiri people and granting legitimate right of self-determination to people of IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan was fighting Kashmir case on international level in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

