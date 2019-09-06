UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Observes Defense And Kashmir Day

Fri 06th September 2019

International Islamic University Islamabad observes Defense and Kashmir Day

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Friday observed the Defence and the Kashmir Day to reaffirm support of Pakistani nation for the oppressed people of Indian-held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Friday observed the Defence and the Kashmir Day to reaffirm support of Pakistani nation for the oppressed people of Indian-held Kashmir.

The university leadership marked the day on the directions of the government to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Both IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh led the rallies and walks at male and female campuses which were attended by IIUI VPs, Deans, DGs, Directors, faculty members and students.

The participants of the walk were holding banners with a mention of Indian atrocities and they also chanted slogans for the right of freedom of Kashmiris.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai reiterated the resolve that IIUI will keep fighting for the rights of Kashmiris. He said Indian oppression and heinous crimes in occupied Kashmir must be stopped and world powers must come forward to save humanity.

He said IIUI's active participation in the event is an omen varsity's commitment to the Kashmir cause. He said since Aug 5, residents of the occupied valley have been living under strict curfew and other crippling restrictions.

He said that India has opened a way to all the states to fight for their freedoms and now she will face a severe reaction from all the states.He said that this year, the day is being observed to pay tribute to the martyrs and to reaffirm the commitment to defending the motherland against all threats.

IIUI president Dr. Al-Draiweesh prayed for the end of miseries and a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue. He said people of Kashmir are an omen of struggle and there is no example of their commitment and love for land.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that love and devotion of Pakistanis for the Kashmir cause is appreciable.

IIUI President said that Kashmir issue is one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

IIUI President also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.

