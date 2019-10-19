UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Gag Affects Online Business In Occupied Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Internet gag affects online business in Occupied Kashmir

Online business has come to a grinding halt owing to the ongoing internet blackout enforced by the Indian government on August 5 after it repealed special status of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Online business has come to a grinding halt owing to the ongoing internet blackout enforced by the Indian government on August 5 after it repealed special status of the territory, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Today is the 76th day of the internet blockade with no word from the authorities how long this will go on, Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

"Due to harsh communication blockade, the Information Technology (IT) sector is grasping for breath, there is no online shopping, no sale of electronic gadgets especially cell phones. It is no more a cashless economy in Kashmir as you can't use ATM cards to purchase anything," said a trader in a media interview.

Even online companies like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal have suffered huge losses as buyers from Occupied Kashmir are unable to enter into any online transaction due to communications blockade.

Some IT employees have been sacked while students have mostly suffered as majority of them missed the deadline for filling the employment or educational forms.

"In Kashmir, if you are dependent on internet, then you can't have the liberty to excel in your academic career, take a job with a private IT company or even just watch a series of your choice," said a student.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Internet Technology Business Student Company Job Sale August Media From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Adequate water intake necessary for healthy life: ..

4 minutes ago

PBM,PPAF to provide interest free loans to 25,000 ..

47 seconds ago

Turkish Military Accuses Kurdish Forces of Violati ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Expects Over 60 Delegations at Russia-Afric ..

6 minutes ago

ANF had submitted evidences against Rana Sanaulla ..

51 seconds ago

Three held for impersonating police officials in F ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.