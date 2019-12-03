UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Gag Puts Thousands Of IOK Students' Career At Stake

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:25 PM

Internet gag puts thousands of IOK students' career at stake

The career of thousands of Kashmiri students is at stake as they are unlikely to apply for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET), a highly competitive test through which science students secure admission in medical colleges across India in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The career of thousands of Kashmiri students is at stake as they are unlikely to apply for the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET), a highly competitive test through which science students secure admission in medical colleges across India in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, forms were issued by the National Testing Agency for the test on Monday. In Kashmir valley, where internet lockdown has been imposed for the past four months, the aspirants are worried about losing the opportunity "We studied whatever little we could in such hard circumstances but now, in the absence of the Internet, we do not know how to fill the forms," said 17-year-old Irtiza who has been preparing for the exam for the last one year.

"We could not go for tuition classes and it was only at home that we tried to study but now the bigger worry is the Internet," she said.

The NEET forms were issued on Monday and the last date for completing the application form is December 31. The students said they were yet to apply for the exam and it took hours together to complete the formalities online.

"There is a long list of instructions that we need to read. How will thousands of students from all districts of Kashmir fill the details without the Internet? Our career is at stake," said another student, Asif Ahmad, from Pulwama.

The Internet services were blocked in Kashmir on the midnight of August 5 when New Delhi abrogated Article 370.

"If the government does not restore the Internet services, thousands of students will lose the opportunity to apply for NEET," the students said.

Related Topics

India Internet Student New Delhi August December Media All From Government

Recent Stories

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

7 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

15 minutes ago

Vivo NEX 3, the Supreme Gaming Smartphone at PUBG ..

23 minutes ago

National Assembly will meet on Wednesday

20 minutes ago

LNG SCAM: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqa ..

20 minutes ago

US Attorney General Disagrees With Horowitz's Key ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.