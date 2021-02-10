Internet not fully restored in IIOJK: Lone

A leader of (APHC) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Abdul Hameed Lone on Wednesday said that the internet services in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has not yet been fully restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A leader of (APHC) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Abdul Hameed Lone on Wednesday said that the internet services in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has not yet been fully restored.

Talking to APP, he said the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir has challenged the December 11, 2020, order of the central government for restricting internet usages -pleading that the orders are violating Articles 14 (right to equality) 19 (1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression and 21 (right to life and personal liberty of the Constitution.

He said that the petitioner pleaded that over 500 days of continuous internet restrictions had constrained them to file a petition in top court.

This is the second petition on the issue since January 10, 2020, when the top Indian court declared access to the internet a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution, he stated.

He said that the foundation for Media Professionals had approached the Supreme court challenging the restrictions on internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information and advisories on COVID19, he said.

A group of around 3,800 private schools from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4g internet services in the territory, contending that the restrictions have adversely affected the interests of students and businesses, he added.