Internet services remain suspended in south Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Internet services, including mobile internet and broadband services, continued to remain suspended in south Kashmir districts on Tuesday for the third consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the locals of south Kashmir told media that the internet services were suspended in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts on Sunday, July 7.

The services were snapped in view of the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8. However, the internet services are yet to be restored.

Besides, the authorities had also throttled the internet services in other districts of the valley.