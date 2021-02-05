UrduPoint.com
Internet Services Suspended In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

Internet services suspended in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have blocked internet services in several districts of the Kashmir valley due to observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan on Friday (today)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have blocked internet services in several districts of the Kashmir valley due to observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 2G internet services were suspended in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and several other areas of the valley, a top police officer told media men in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers staged a protest against the anti-people policies of the Modi regime in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

