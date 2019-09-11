A civil society conference on human rights violations in Kashmir Wednesday called upon the international agencies, including the United Nations, European parliaments and the world community, to condemn and take urgent action against the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A civil society conference on human rights violations in Kashmir Wednesday called upon the international agencies, including the United Nations , European parliaments and the world community, to condemn and take urgent action against the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

A civil society conference was organized here by a non-profitable organization Bardasht, a press release issued here on Wednesday said.

In a resolution, the participants of the conference have expressed concerns that there are multiple reports of gross human rights violations, including the use of pellet guns, mass killings, torture, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, violence as instruments of power, intimidation, ethnic cleansing, forced demographic changes, inhuman and degrading treatment, humiliation and psychological warfare.

"We, as Civil Society activists, resolve to take the Kashmir cause to the International Human Rights community to expose the violations of the Indian occupied forces. We also urge Pakistan to take the occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

We demand that the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narindra Modi, should be tried as a 'war criminal' We also urge the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UNGA and the UNHRC to pressurize India to cooperate fully with the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observers on the Indian side of the Line of Control and also send in the UN peacekeeping forces" said the resolution.

The participants further called on the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council on the Interpretation of the Human Rights Movement, to put pressure on India to release Sayed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik, Mir Waiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and other political prisoners, especially thousands of people arrested illegally since 5th August 2019.

"We express solidarity with the valiant Kashmiri people, support to their freedom struggle and uphold their right to self-determination and liberation from the illegal annexation of their country, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions and the UN Security Council Resolutions on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute." said the resolution.