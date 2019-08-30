UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Compel India To Resolve Kashmir Dispute: Sardar Attique

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Int'l community compel India to resolve Kashmir dispute: Sardar Attique

Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan urged the world community to compel India to implement resolutions passed by United Nations for the resolution of Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan urged the world community to compel India to implement resolutions passed by United Nations for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Kashmir Hour on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Attique said Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and "Implementation of UN resolutions to solve Kashmir issue has become voice of today.

The international community should also press India to solve the issue and give Kashmiri's their right of self-determination," he added.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised the Kashmir dispute in true spirit.

He denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.

