Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan urged the world community to compel India to implement resolutions passed by United Nations for the resolution of Kashmir dispute

He said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Kashmir Hour on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sardar Attique said Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and "Implementation of UN resolutions to solve Kashmir issue has become voice of today.

The international community should also press India to solve the issue and give Kashmiri's their right of self-determination," he added.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised the Kashmir dispute in true spirit.

He denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.