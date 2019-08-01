(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Analysts Thursday stressed that the international community should play its vital role in securing an end to human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir, and should help the Kashmiri people to get their right to self-determination.

Talking in a Radio program, Analysts said Pakistan has successfully raised Kashmir issue at international forum and exposed Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. It is now responsibility of the world to come forward and pressurize India to resolve all outstanding disputes through dialogues.

Defense Analyst Brigadier (Retd.) Harris Nawaz said that India is frustrated and committing worst atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He mentioned that the USA has also finally realized that India is not playing any positive role for regional peace. India is pursuing policy of aggression and hostility in Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, adding, despite using massive force and weapons, Indian troops have failed to suppress indigenous freedom movement led by the people of Kashmir.

IR Expert Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan said, India is habitual of violating ceasefire agreement across the LoC and working border.

He added, Pakistan is a peace loving country and always emphasized on resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogues. Our desire for peace should not be taken as our weakness.

Our military forces are capable enough to give befitting response to any misadventure, he highlighted.

Pakistan is committed to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum, he said, adding, India's war mongering attitude towards Pakistan is posing a serious threat to regional peace.

Defense Analyst Maj. Gen. Retd. Ejaz Awan said International community has realized that political solution for Kashmir issue is imperative for regional peace.

Peace in Afghanistan is not suitable for India's nefarious plans because India is using Afghan soil against Pakistan, he added.