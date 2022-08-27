In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have urged the international community to stand up for the oppressed Kashmiris who are facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have urged the international community to stand up for the oppressed Kashmiris who are facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.

The Kashmiri political experts and analysts in their statements and interviews said that every freedom and justice loving person must raise voice for the subjugated people of IIOJK as every single voice raised in support of the Kashmiris will surely make a difference, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity. "It is time to stand up for the Kashmiri people before it is too late. It is time to raise voice for the voiceless people of IIOJK.

It is time to stop Modi regime from killing Kashmiris in fake encounters. It is time to halt demographic changes being made by Modi regime in IIOJK," they said.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the Muslim Ummah must wake up from slumber and raise its voice for suppressed Kashmiris. They said, the world community must shun its double standards and help the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

The political experts and analysts asked Modi to remember that his cruel methods in IIOJK are bound to backfire. Modi and his henchmen must be brought to book for employing brutal measures to suppress Kashmiris, they said and urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute.