ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :International Widows Day is a reminder to wake up the conscience of the international community through making them realize about a miserable plight of widows and half widows' in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) suffering from physical and emotional traumas in their daily routine lives.

The day is celebrated on June 23 annually to disseminate public awareness about the rights of widows and their children and change the culture that discriminates against them.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Kashmiri Human Rights activist, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said IOK has an alarming ratio of widows and half widows who are living life of uncertainty and parenting their children in toughest circumstances.

She pointed out towards the highest statistics of widows, half widows and half mothers in IOK who suffered from anxiety, emotional turmoil, psychological implications and post traumatic disorders when their life partners went missing.

She said tragedies of their lives keep on growing with each passing day.

Apart from all this, Mushaal Mullick said the widows and half widows face additional harassment during pursuing legal battles for finding out their missing husbands or seeking justice for the killed ones which is gruesome.

She continued that mournings and sufferings have become a routine matter for these women of Indian held valley due to the continuous atrocities by Indian state authorities.

These widows and half widows were passing through the unresolved grief and bore financial burdens while parenting their children.

She said there were underground cells established by the Indian authorities from where a number of girls were evacuated recently.

About the regressive socio-economic impact on widows, she mentioned, the entire financial burden fell on the women whose husbands were either killed, missing or jailed.

She said right to self determination was the illegitimate right of Kashmiri people which was acknowledged by the United Nations Security Council trough passage of United Nations Resolution decays back.

The big failure in peace building efforts during war like situations is due to the marginalized role of women.

Women wanted security at the first and they must be promoted as a torch bearers of peace and security especially in IOK where the gravity of the situation was becoming dangerous and paving way for World War III, she said.

The unsung heroines of Kashmir's Movement are raising their voices against violence of Indian authorities against innocent Kashmiri people bravely.

Women always played a leading role in the success of any movement and their role must be acknowledged at every forum, she stressed.

On the occasion, Senior Hurriyat Leader, Altaf Ahmed Bhat said the international community should raise its voice over the miserable plight of half widows whose husbands were arrested by Indian agencies.

Those women, unknown about their husbands whereabouts whether they were killed or alive, neither can remarry nor consider them dead. They were internationally named as half-widows and were the major sufferers, he said.

He demanded of the Indian government to conduct DNA test of those killed Kashmiris who have been buried by them so that these half widows could know about lives of their husbands.

