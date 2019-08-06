Opposition Leaders on Tuesday asked international human rights organizations to force India to withdraw the revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Opposition Leaders on Tuesday asked international human rights organizations to force India to withdraw the revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to ptv, Pakistan People's Party leader and former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar said the way through which Article 370 was revoked by the Indian government, was repugnant to parliamentary norms.

She said international community should come forward and play its active role against Indian move regarding Occupied Kashmir.

She said the entire Kashmir was under siege and the brutal Indian forces were committing grave human rights violations in the held valley.

Kashmir was an internationally disputed territory and New Delhi could not change this reality through its aggression, she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said India cannot change the legal status of Occupied Kashmir by carrying out dastardly acts.

Kashmir was a disputed territory under the international resolutions, headded.