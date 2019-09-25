UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Media Expose Worst Human Rights Atrocities In IOJ&K: Tahir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:23 PM

Int'l media expose worst human rights atrocities in IOJ&K: Tahir

Hurriyet Leader Tahir Masood said on Wednesday that the people of Kashmir were totally cut off from rest of the world and International media had exposed the worst human rights atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Tahir Masood said on Wednesday that the people of Kashmir were totally cut off from rest of the world and International media had exposed the worst human rights atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the situation in Kashmir was very sensitive and there was complete lockdown. International media was not allowed to have access to the most militarized areas of IOK, he added.

He appreciated the Muslim leaders and other regional countries who were raising Kashmir issue at international fora. The people of Kashmir had been struggling for their legitimate right of self determination for the last seven decades, he added.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.