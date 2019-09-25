(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leader Tahir Masood said on Wednesday that the people of Kashmir were totally cut off from rest of the world and International media had exposed the worst human rights atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the situation in Kashmir was very sensitive and there was complete lockdown. International media was not allowed to have access to the most militarized areas of IOK, he added.

He appreciated the Muslim leaders and other regional countries who were raising Kashmir issue at international fora. The people of Kashmir had been struggling for their legitimate right of self determination for the last seven decades, he added.