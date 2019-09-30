UrduPoint.com
Int'l Media Highlighting Facts About IOJ&K: Sardar Masood Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while spurning the false Indian narrative related to Kashmir, on Monday said the international media was now acknowledging and highlighting the facts about the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Addressing a function organized by Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora in Maryland, he said, "We must take advantage of the critical space provided to us by the global media in relation to the Kashmir issue." The AJK president commended the diaspora for reaching out to the US lawmakers and media highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people and human rights violations taking place in the occupied Kashmir, a message received here from the United States said.

Sardar Masood said in recent meetings with Congresspersons Sheila Jackson and Al-Green had urged them to raise the Kashmir issue in their respective committee meetings, including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said although major global capitals had remained tight lipped yet the international media and lawmakers of the world powers, including United States, had spoken in support of the Kashmiri people.

"In previous years, members of European Parliament were reluctant to talk about Kashmir for fear of offending India, but this year they have convened hearings on Kashmir, and formally discussed the issue at their Strasbourg Plenary Session," he added.

The AJK president said since August 5, the situation had drastically changed in the occupied Kashmir as India had planned to colonize the territory and permanently alter the status of Kashmir.

"At least 56 days have passed since the Kashmiri people have been imprisoned in their homes under a security lockdown and communication blackout, and the Indian forces continue to arrest innocent youth and the women are being molested and harassed," he lamented.

About Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood said the territory served as a defensive bastion for the whole of Pakistan. "If it were not for Azad Kashmir, the Indian forces would have been standing right at Kohala and Azad Pattan, leaving Pakistan exposed to them," he added He praised organizers of the recent rally that was successfully held in New York, and said the people from all walks of life and various religions had participated in the rally and had given a clear message to the world exposing the Indian government and its illegal actions in occupied Kashmir.

The AJK president urged the diaspora to continue to take pragmatic steps in raising the plight of Kashmiri people by reaching out to their elected representatives. He said they should actively write to their representatives and create awareness on Kashmir.

He said the people of Kashmir were the key constituents to the Kashmir issue and no solution to the dispute would be possible without their consent. The issue of Kashmir was alive because of the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the role of Azad Kashmir as the base camp of this struggle and Pakistan's steadfast stance on Kashmir, he added.

He urged the audience that with unity in their ranks, they should work towards strengthening Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was the only sovereign diplomatic window for the Kashmiri people and a strong Pakistan would mean a strong case for Kashmir.

