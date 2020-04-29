IOJK situation deteriorating under Delhis' imposed lockdown: AJK President:

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Wednesday that the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was deteriorating under a lockdown imposed by the Indian government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Wednesday that the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was deteriorating under a lockdown imposed by the Indian government.

He made these remarks while speaking to leading national political leaders and influential members of the Diaspora community in the Federal capital, AJK President secretariat said in a news release.

The president said that due to the coronavirus life around the world had come to a standstill and a strict lockdown too had been imposed in AJK to help contain the pandemic.

Due to the effective implementation of a lockdown in AJK, the number of infected individuals was only around 60 and no deaths had been reported so far, he added.

He said that foreign travellers were traced and tracked so as to ensure that no victims were left out.

President Masood Khan apprised that the situation in IOJK was fast deterring.

He said that under the cover of the coronavirus lockdown, young Kashmiris were being mercilessly killed.

The president said that recently under the so-called cordon and search operations, almost 80 Kashmiris had been martyred, adding that the exact number had yet to be known.

Over 13,000 young Kashmiris, he said, some as young as 9 were incarcerated and were being tortured.

The Indian leadership had claimed that these boys had been sent to "de-radicalisation camps", he added.

"International human rights organisations have called for the release of prisoners, as the cramped prison cells are high-risk areas for the transmission of the coronavirus", said Masood Khan.

Additionally, he said that the coronavirus patients in IOJK were not even given proper treatment and care.

Sardar Masood said that on April 02, the Indian government had imposed the New Domicile Rules under which anyone from all over India who had resided in Kashmir or Jammu for 15 years, or spent seven years studying in regional educational institutions and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations become permanent residents.

This will also include workers, civil servants.

Large tracks of lands, he said had been reserved for RSS operatives especially those that had been brought in after the imposition of the August 5 occupational lockdown.

These lands will give a foothold to these RSS pracharaks who will terrorise the local population.

Huge hospital complexes and business zones are being made on the pretext of "ushering in a new era of development" These complexes are being established only to accommodate Hindus from all over India.

The president said that India had intensified attacks across the Line of Control and were targeting civilians and public infrastructure.

Additionally, he said, they had shifted their mortar guns and cannons into local villages of IOJK and were using the innocent Kashmiris as human shields.

"All this is done to divert the attention of the world from the human rights violations taking place in the IOJK", he said.

The president appealed to not let the Kashmir issue die-down in the international arena. He said that only the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had till now condemned the New Domicile Rules.

He urged the political leaders and influential opinion-makers to reach out to their global counterparts in an enduring manner. He said that virtual-diplomacy was a tool that could not be ignored and we must continue to highlight the Kashmir issue.

"Continue to reach out to to the world and the international media in order to raise the profile of the Kashmir issue", he said.