IOK authorities ban Muharram processions

In occupied Kashmir, after usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of the territory, Indian government was disallowing them to perform their religious obligations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, after usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of the territory, Indian government was disallowing them to perform their religious obligations.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), since abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, the Indian authorities have not allowed Juma prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and many other main mosques of the valley, which was under continued clampdown for the past over a month. The authorities have now announced that no Muharram procession would be allowed in the occupied territory, fearing that these gatherings could turn into anti-India demonstrations.

The administration of occupied Kashmir on Friday said that like previous years, no Muharram procession would be allowed this time too.

It was to mention here that it had been the age-old practice across Kashmir that on 8th and 10th of Muharram, huge processions used to be taken out from different areas of Srinagar and other parts of the valley to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) � the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) � and his companions who were martyred in Karbala.

However, the occupation authorities imposed ban on these processions in the territory in 1989.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley remains under strict military siege on the 34th consecutive day, today. All markets, schools and colleges were closed while transport is off the road. internet, mobile, landlines and tv channels in most areas are shut. The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to continue blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th August. The valley represents a humanitarian crisis as the residents are facing severe shortage of essential commodities like baby food and life-saving drugs. Patients were scrambling for medicines while doctors are facing immense difficulties to reach the hospitals.