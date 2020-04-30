UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Authorities Oppose Restoration Of 4G Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

IOK authorities oppose restoration of 4G services

The authorities of Indian occupied Kashmir have opposed the restoration of the 4G internet services in the territory even as the demand for the restoration of the connectivity is growing amid fast spreading coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The authorities of Indian occupied Kashmir have opposed the restoration of the 4g internet services in the territory even as the demand for the restoration of the connectivity is growing amid fast spreading coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In their reply to the Indian Supreme Court regarding the ban on 4G internet, the occupation authorities said, right to access internet is not a fundamental right and the administration can curtail the freedom of speech and the right to trade through internet.

The administration of occupied Kashmir told the apex court that the ban was aimed at protecting the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by Foundation for Media Professionals seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the territory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The occupation authorities extended the ban on the high speed internet on Monday (April 27) till May 11.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown.

Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the outbreak of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Hurriyet leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Internet World Mobile Amnesty International 4G 2G April May August 2019 National University Media Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

18 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

18 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

18 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

18 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.