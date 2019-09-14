UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Continues To Remain Under Military Siege

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

IOK continues to remain under military siege

The humanitarian crisis is aggravating further as the Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in the Kashmir valley on the 41st consecutive day on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The humanitarian crisis is aggravating further as the Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in the Kashmir valley on the 41st consecutive day on Saturday.

The Kashmir valley remains under strict military siege as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner continue to keep millions of people confined to their homes, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Normal life is crippled with educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments remaining closed and public transport off the roads.

Communication services like mobile, internet and tv channels are snapped in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

The telecom sector of the territory had suffered a loss of more than 900 million rupees in last one month.

An official of a telecom company told media that it would become difficult for the operators to continue their services if the Indian government did not lift the restrictions on mobile services and data in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Internet Business Mobile Company Jammu Market Media TV Government Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris not to succumb to India's repression: AJ ..

5 minutes ago

Over Rs 12 mln taxes recovered in two months: Muke ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President urges British lawmakers to help save ..

5 minutes ago

Model Customs Collectorate seizes 800 grams heroin ..

5 minutes ago

Democracy is name rule of people: Usman Buzdar

32 minutes ago

Modi-led govt has agenda to push Pakistan towards ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.