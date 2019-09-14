IOK continues to remain under military siege

The humanitarian crisis is aggravating further as the Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in the Kashmir valley on the 41st consecutive day on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The humanitarian crisis is aggravating further as the Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in the Kashmir valley on the 41st consecutive day on Saturday.

The Kashmir valley remains under strict military siege as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner continue to keep millions of people confined to their homes, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Normal life is crippled with educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments remaining closed and public transport off the roads.

Communication services like mobile, internet and tv channels are snapped in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

The telecom sector of the territory had suffered a loss of more than 900 million rupees in last one month.

An official of a telecom company told media that it would become difficult for the operators to continue their services if the Indian government did not lift the restrictions on mobile services and data in occupied Kashmir.