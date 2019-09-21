UrduPoint.com
IOK HC Panel Asked To File Report On Detention Of Kids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:21 PM

IOK HC panel asked to file report on detention of kids

The Indian Supreme Court has asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Indian occupied Kashmir to submit a report on children's detention after the repeal of special status of the occupied territory last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Indian Supreme Court has asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Indian occupied Kashmir to submit a report on children's detention after the repeal of special status of the occupied territory last month.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, agreed to entertain the petition as it raised substantial issues regarding rights of minors, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, said one such case of detention mentioned in the petition had already been referred to the Juvenile Justice Committee after he was found to be a minor.

The bench said that it was not the question of an individual and the larger issue needed to be addressed. It asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court to submit a report to it within a week.

Meanwhile, the Indian Supreme Court has issued a notice to the administration of the territory on a petition filed by Asifa Mubeen, challenging the illegal detention of her husband and Malaysia-based businessman, Mubeen Ahmad Shah, following the repeal of special status of the occupied territory. Dr Mubeen Ahmad Shah, 61, was arrested by Indian police in Srinagar on August 5 and was subsequently booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the authorities of occupied Kashmir to respond to her habeas corpus petition in two weeks.

Saying that Dr Mubeen Shah had been wrongfully deprived of his right to liberty, senior counsel, Raju Ramachandran requested the bench on behalf of the petitioner to direct the authorities concerned to release him forthwith.

