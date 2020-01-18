UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Lockdown Condemned As It Enters On 167th Consecutive Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

IOK lockdown condemned as it enters on 167th consecutive day

Lawmakers on Saturday condemned the atrocities of forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which was reeling under lockdown on 167th consecutive day on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Lawmakers on Saturday condemned the atrocities of forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which was reeling under lockdown on 167th consecutive day on Saturday.

Talking to APP, MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that the oppressed Kashmiris were facing worst torture at the hands of Indian military in the occupied territory for the past over five months. "Kashmiris are facing severe problems due to the restrictions on media and Indian troops have stepped up the killing spree in occupied Kashmir", he said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that it was responsibility of United Nations Security council (UNSC) to take the cognizance of the situation and resolve the long standing Kashmir problem by implementing its own resolutions.

Sehar Kamran said that UNSC, through its resolutions had pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, adding the Indian action has turned a bigger humanitarian crisis in the curfew-bound disputed territory.

Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history, which was the ever big HR violations in the human history, she added.

It may be mentioned here that the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement has said that India was pursuing a brutal policy of suppressing the Kashmiris' just voice after imposing military siege.

He said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other liberation organizations had condemned the statement of former Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat wherein he hinted setting up 'Nazi' type concentration camps for the Kashmiri youth.

According to a report of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) issued here, in Occupied Kashmir, people belonging todifferent walks of life have taken strong exception on Rawat's statement.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Army United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu May Media All Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Qatar

11 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses displeasure over w ..

1 minute ago

Clean & Green Punjab Campaign meeting held

1 minute ago

Govt to remove genuine reservations of allies: Dr ..

1 minute ago

Swiss Feuz streaks to third Wengen downhill win to ..

16 minutes ago

No flour shortage in KP, Punjab abolished ban on f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.