IOK lockdown condemned as it enters on 167th consecutive day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Lawmakers on Saturday condemned the atrocities of forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) which was reeling under lockdown on 167th consecutive day on Saturday.

Talking to APP, MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that the oppressed Kashmiris were facing worst torture at the hands of Indian military in the occupied territory for the past over five months. "Kashmiris are facing severe problems due to the restrictions on media and Indian troops have stepped up the killing spree in occupied Kashmir", he said.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that it was responsibility of United Nations Security council (UNSC) to take the cognizance of the situation and resolve the long standing Kashmir problem by implementing its own resolutions.

Sehar Kamran said that UNSC, through its resolutions had pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, adding the Indian action has turned a bigger humanitarian crisis in the curfew-bound disputed territory.

Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history, which was the ever big HR violations in the human history, she added.

It may be mentioned here that the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement has said that India was pursuing a brutal policy of suppressing the Kashmiris' just voice after imposing military siege.

He said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other liberation organizations had condemned the statement of former Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat wherein he hinted setting up 'Nazi' type concentration camps for the Kashmiri youth.

According to a report of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) issued here, in Occupied Kashmir, people belonging todifferent walks of life have taken strong exception on Rawat's statement.