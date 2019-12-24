IOK one of saddest places in world: report

Five-month long military clampdown and internet suspension in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) have added to the already traumatized people of Kashmir as the number of patients with various psychiatric ailments has increased manifold since 5th of August

An earlier study carried out by French-based Mdecins Sans Frontires, also known as Doctors Without Borders, and Srinagar's Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences said that every one out of five people in Kashmir have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Dr Arshad Hussain, a psychiatrist who co-authored the study, called Kashmir one of the saddest places in the world. He found that situation had escalated as the clampdown coupled with the internet shutdown has added more to the figures of mentally sick patients.