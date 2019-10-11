UrduPoint.com
IOK People Continue To Face Severe Hardships

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:47 AM

People living in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to face severe hardships due to the crippling clampdown imposed by India that entered 68th consecutive day, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :People living in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to face severe hardships due to the crippling clampdown imposed by India that entered 68th consecutive day, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Besides facing shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines due to on and off restrictions and shutdown, the people find it very difficult to know about their near and dear ones living within the territory or outside it as the communications lines barring some landline phones are cut and public transport is unavailable, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

There have been certain cases when families came to know about the death of their relatives after a week or so. Reports have also come out that some people died because they could not be taken to hospitals on time due to the lockdown.

The occupation authorities are likely to re-impose curfew-like restrictions, today, in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations after Juma prayers. Pertinently, the authorities have not allowed Friday prayers at any of the major mosques and shrines of the territory since August 05.

On the other hand, American Senator, Maggie Hassan, has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. She is currently on a visit to the region. She said this in a tweet after her visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it's critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides," she said.

"I'm now travelling to India where I'll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade," she added.

