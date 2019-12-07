IOK People Continue To Suffer As Lockdown Enters 125th Day
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:42 PM
The people particularly the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to continued military lockdown, which entered 125th straight day on Saturday
The imposition of restrictions under Section 144 in the territory and massive deployment of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory has created a sense of fear among the local people, Kashmir Media Service reported.
The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some means of communications, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.