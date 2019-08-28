(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Hurriyat activists, in Indian occupied Kashmir, while hailing the courageous of Kashmiri youth for resisting India's nefarious move of repealing the special status of the territory have appealed them to remain steadfast.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the appeal has been made through posters and handbills issued in occupied Kashmir. "We will remain united and will compel India to leave our motherland. Our resolve will compel international community to join us and raise voice for our right to self-determination which is our birth right," the handbills and protesters read.

The Hurriyat activists said, we are very thankful to everyone who stood for our rights including our Pakistani brothers and sisters who are all out in our support.

"But our pain is increased when our dear ones are killed and injured by our Kashmiris in uniform and others who have become collaborators in any form," they said and asked them to join the struggle for achieving freedom from Indian yoke. If we are united and put in our best collective effort, freedom is not far away, they said.

The Hurriyat activists through posters and handbills thanked Allah Almighty that the Kashmiri people had started protecting themselves without being asked. "We will not bow our heads in front of evil, Allah is with us," they added.