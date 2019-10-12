IOK people suffer immensely as lockdown continues on 69th day

In Indian occupied Kashmir, as the strict military lockdown imposed by the Indian government entered 69th running day, today, the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer immensely.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, as the strict military lockdown imposed by the Indian government entered 69th running day, today, the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer immensely.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amid suspension of mobile and internet services and absence of public transport, the residents are facing acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines.

The residents continue to close their shops and business establishments as a silent protest against India. The cosmetic measures like restoration of landline phones by the Indian government have failed to mitigate the hardships of the people.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continue the ongoing cordon and search operation in Ganderbal district on 16th consecutive day, today.