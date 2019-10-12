UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK People Suffer Immensely As Lockdown Continues On 69th Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:51 PM

IOK people suffer immensely as lockdown continues on 69th day

In Indian occupied Kashmir, as the strict military lockdown imposed by the Indian government entered 69th running day, today, the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer immensely.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, as the strict military lockdown imposed by the Indian government entered 69th running day, today, the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer immensely.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amid suspension of mobile and internet services and absence of public transport, the residents are facing acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines.

The residents continue to close their shops and business establishments as a silent protest against India. The cosmetic measures like restoration of landline phones by the Indian government have failed to mitigate the hardships of the people.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continue the ongoing cordon and search operation in Ganderbal district on 16th consecutive day, today.

Related Topics

India Shortage Protest Internet Business Mobile Jammu Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Kamyab Jaw ..

4 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir turned into world's biggest jail ..

4 minutes ago

March of Moulana Fazlur Rehman for saving kings of ..

1 minute ago

Unhygienic food at Islamabad's Melody food park

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs inks partnership agreement withHawka ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Speaker Calls on Colleagues to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.