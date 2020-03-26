IOK people urged to adopt precautionary measures: Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam

Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and the President of Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Ittehadul Muslimeen, Masroor Abbas Ansari in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, and the President of Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Ittehadul Muslimeen, Masroor Abbas Ansari in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media service, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in an interview in Srinagar said that the people should offer prayers at their homes to save themselves from getting infected by this disease.

"My humble appeal to people including Imams, Khateebs and managing bodies of all masjids and shrines across Kashmir is not to hold/organize Friday congregational prayers tomorrow," he said.

He added that only three people including the Muazin of masjid should offer five times prayers in the mosques. "Rest of the people should offer prayers at home given the way pandemic is spreading in Kashmir,".

Masroor Abbas Ansari, in a statement in Srinagar, expressed serious concern over the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped many countries of the world. He asked the people to follow the medical advisory to save prevent this infectious disease from spreading further.