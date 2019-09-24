UrduPoint.com
IOK People Want Referendum For Their Fate: Raja Faroq

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Faroq Haider Tuesday said people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) wanted referendum to decide their fate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Faroq Haider Tuesday said people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) wanted referendum to decide their fate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Kashmir was not a territory dispute rather it was an issue related to basic right of self-determination.

The AJK prime minister said the Pakistan would support Kashmiri people on all international forums till achievement of their basic right to self-determination in accordance with resolution United Nation Security Council through plebiscite.

He said shortage of medicine and other health facilities in IOK was a major issue for the people due to continued curfew for 51 consecutive day.

Hundreds of patients had been suffering due to lockdown of the occupied valley, he added.

Raja Farooq said shortage of foodstuff and other essential commodities added miseries for the people in IOK.

All shops, markets, and educational institutions had been remained closed while transport was off the road due to continued curfew in the occupied valley.

