IOK political parties sign Gupkar Declaration-II

A resolution termed Gupkar Declaration-II was circulated in media, signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Peoples' Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPM leader M Y Tarigami and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A resolution termed Gupkar Declaration-II was circulated in media, signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Peoples' Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPM leader M Y Tarigami and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah.

This was the first combined statement issued by the political parties after more than a year.

Acknowledging the difficulties in bringing out a resolution of all political parties, it said the signatories to the Gupkar Declation-I, signed on August 4, 2019, "have barely managed to establish basic level of communication with each other" in the face of a series of prohibitive and punitive curbs imposed by the Indian government, aimed at impeding all social and political interactions.

The limited confabulations held within the constraints imposed have resulted in this unanimous resolution, it said.