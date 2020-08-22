UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Political Parties Sign Gupkar Declaration-II

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:17 PM

IOK political parties sign Gupkar Declaration-II

A resolution termed Gupkar Declaration-II was circulated in media, signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Peoples' Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPM leader M Y Tarigami and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A resolution termed Gupkar Declaration-II was circulated in media, signed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Peoples' Conference leader Sajjad Lone, state CPM leader M Y Tarigami and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah.

This was the first combined statement issued by the political parties after more than a year.

Acknowledging the difficulties in bringing out a resolution of all political parties, it said the signatories to the Gupkar Declation-I, signed on August 4, 2019, "have barely managed to establish basic level of communication with each other" in the face of a series of prohibitive and punitive curbs imposed by the Indian government, aimed at impeding all social and political interactions.

The limited confabulations held within the constraints imposed have resulted in this unanimous resolution, it said.

Related Topics

India Resolution Jammu August Congress 2019 Media Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

India Condemns China, Pakistan Over Kashmir Remark ..

3 minutes ago

French Justice Minister Condemns Desecration of WW ..

3 minutes ago

Chief commissioner holds meeting with religious sc ..

8 minutes ago

Berlin Doctors Treating Navalny Expected to Make S ..

8 minutes ago

Violence as party chooses ICoast president Ouattar ..

8 minutes ago

Motorcycling: Styrian MotoGP grid

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.