IOK Rally Calls For Early Peaceful Solution Of Kashmir Issue, Urges Indo-Pak To Fulfill Promises Made With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Scores of the people on Saturday morning joined Awami Itihad Party's march to martyrs' graveyard at Naqshbandi Sahab in occupied Srinagar to pay tributes to martyrs' of 13 July 1931, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Scores of the people on Saturday morning joined Awami Itihad Party's march to martyrs' graveyard at Naqshbandi Sahab in occupied Srinagar to pay tributes to martyrs' of 13 July 1931, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

On the occasion, the party's leader Er. Rasheed addressed a gathering at the graveyard and urged New Delhi and Islamabad not to make Kashmir a battlefield and should fulfill the promises made with Kashmiris at United Nations and other places from time to time, the report said.

Rasheed asked New Delhi not to forget that Jawahar Lal Nehru was India's Prime Minister and commitments made by him need to be fulfilled and respected, the report said.

Reacting on Delhi's installed puppet Governor's absence at martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar on the eve of Kashmir martyrs day, the IOK leader said; "Governor Malik was duty bound to visit the martyr's graveyard. It is horrible that no one from BJP turned up to the place", he added.

Rasheed further added that the real heirs of martyrs of 13 July are not only common Kashmiris but in particular the people of Downtown who have sacrificed everything.

He said "The martyrs of 13 July had laid down their lives for honour and dignity of people of J&K but that dream is still a dream.

"From Maharaja to Satyapal Malik's rule Kashmiris have seen nothing except miseries and humiliations," Rasheed said.

APP

