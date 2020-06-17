UrduPoint.com
IOK Reports Another COVID-19 Death, Toll Reaches 65

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll reaches 65

Indian occupied Kashmir reported a fresh COVID-19 death in early morning today, taking the fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 65

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian occupied Kashmir reported a fresh COVID-19 death in early morning today, taking the fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 65.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the victim, a 65-year-old man from Feripora area of Shopian, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

The sexagenarian was admitted to Soura Hospital on Monday with complains of fever, shortness of breath with a diagnosis of Acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

"He breathed his last at around 4.15 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest after his son refused to put him on ventilator," said Dr Farooq A Jan, the medical superintendent of Soura Hospital.

With this death, the COVID-19 tally in occupied Kashmir has risen to 65 comprising 57 in the Kashmir Valley, seven in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by 11 in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, seven in Shopian, five each in Islamabad and Kupwara, four each in Budgam and Jammu, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur and Leh.

Occupied Kashmir reported a total 5,947 coronavirus infections till Tuesday night. Out of these, 4,091 are in the Valley, 1,207 in Jammu division and 649 are in Ladakh region.

