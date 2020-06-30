IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to 98

In Indian occupied Kashmir, novel coronavirus infection claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman from Kathua district, Tuesday, taking the overall fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 98

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, novel coronavirus infection claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman from Kathua district, Tuesday, taking the overall fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 98.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the octogenarian from Basohli area is the first COVID-19 victim in Kathua district. The woman died at Government Medical College in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

Principal Dean Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Nasib Chand Digra said the woman was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since admission.

With history of travel, she was admitted to the hospital on June 25 and was on oxygen support since, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

So far, 98 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the occupied territory comprising 85 from the Kashmir Valley, 12 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Pertinently, IOK reported 8,201 positive cases till yesterday night out of which 5,658 are in the Valley, 1,579 in Jammu division and 964 in Ladakh region.