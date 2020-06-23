UrduPoint.com
IOK Reports Another COVID-19 Fatality, Toll Rises To 87

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:47 PM

In Indian occupied Kashmir, two more persons died of novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 88

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, two more persons died of novel coronavirus infection, taking the number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 88.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the victims include an 85-year-old man from Kadar area of Kulgam and a 58-year-old woman from Natipora area of Srinagar.

The octogenarian from Kulgam was admitted to Soura hospital in Srinagar on June 5 and died today morning. "The patient had underlying commodities including heart ailment and hypertension and was on temporary pacemaker," Professor Farooq Jan of Medical Superintendent Soura hospital said.

Earlier, the woman from Srinagar died at Chest Disease (CD) hospital Monday night.

"The woman was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia. She was shifted from SMHS hospital to the CD hospital on Monday evening where she died later in the evening," CD hospital officials said.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus has risen in the occupied territory to 88 comprising 77 in the Kashmir Valley, ten in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

Pertinently, occupied Kashmir recorded 6935 coronavirus positive cases till Monday night. Out of these cases, 4712 are in the Valley, 1376 in Jammu division and 847 in Ladakh region.

