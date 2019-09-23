UrduPoint.com
IOK Residents Manage Access To Pak Channels Through Dish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Amid the military siege and communications blackout that entered the 50th consecutive day, today, the residents of the territory was turning to Pakistani TV channels available on dish as a means to connect themselves to the outside world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Amid the military siege and communications blackout that entered the 50th consecutive day, today, the residents of the territory was turning to Pakistani tv channels available on dish as a means to connect themselves to the outside world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, ever since the Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, demand for the dish has grown manifold as the authorities have imposed restrictions on local cable operators from transmitting Pakistani channels. A free-to-air dish launched last year had been popular among subscribers.

"There is little demand in Jammu city, but people from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri come looking for the dish, as it is in short supply in their area. Dealers from these districts and the Valley procure it directly from Delhi," said a Jammu dealer.

