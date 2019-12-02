UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Situation Remains Unchanged On 120th Day Of Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:48 AM

IOK situation remains unchanged on 120th day of lockdown

Situation remained more or less the same particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on 120th day of lockdown and internet shutdown in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Situation remained more or less the same particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on 120th day of lockdown and internet shutdown in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, two Kashmiri youth from Kupwara and Srinagar areas were shifted to Srinagar Central Jail after being booked by authorities under draconian law, PSA.

Muhammad Afzal Lone and Fayaz Ahmed Ganaie were apparently arrested by police on charges of arranging anti-India protests and stone-pelting.

A report said that the J&K admin may shift some more detainees from MLA Hostel in Srinagar to their respective residences where they would be kept under house arrest. Apparently, lack of proper facilities in the hostel-tuned-sub jail is cited as the main reason for this shifting.

Without mentioning the Names of the detainees to be shifted, the report further said that those who are ailing and senior citizens may be shifted in the first week of December.

Last week two detainees, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, were released from the hostel and shifted to their residences. However, they were asked by the authorities not to venture out of their houses.

Meanwhile, Japan has said that though the country is aware of the long-standing differences of views with regard to Kashmir and is carefully looking at the situation there, yet it is hoping that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue.

The comments were made by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry in New Delhi a day after India and Japan held their first foreign and defence ministerial dialogue under a new framework to further widen the scope of strategic ties.

Related Topics

India Resolution Internet Police Jail Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Same Japan May December Media From

Recent Stories

Alleged Sexual abuse of girls at Kashana Lahore: R ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Dec. 10

2 minutes ago

China to build space-based solar power station by ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka aims to increase investments from key ma ..

2 minutes ago

Road accident claims two lives in Chakwal

2 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s achievements fill hearts with ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.