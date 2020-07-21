UrduPoint.com
IOK Suffered A Loss To Tune Of $2.1 Billion After Article 370

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:23 PM

IOK suffered a loss to tune of $2.1 billion after Article 370

Indian Occupied Kashmir is witnessing a complete breakdown of economy due to imposition of military siege and internet clampdown by India in the territory since August 5, last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Indian Occupied Kashmir is witnessing a complete breakdown of economy due to imposition of military siege and internet clampdown by India in the territory since August 5, last year.

According to a survey conducted by Kashmir Media Service, the economy of the occupied territory suffered a loss to the tune of $2.

1 billion since India illegally scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 after unlawfully abrogating the Article 370 of its constitution.

The survey says that post August 5, 2019 moves by India have proved economic nightmare for the Kashmiri people.

The restrictions imposed in the guise of COVID-19 lockdown also incurred a loss of 124.16 billion [Indian] rupees in the occupied territory.

The survey pointed out that over 496,000 Kashmiri's lost their jobs as India was engaged in systematic destruction of the Kashmiri's economy.

