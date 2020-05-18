UrduPoint.com
IOK Suffered Rs 8.5 Billion Business Loss In 2 Months: Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir Monday said that the coronavirus related lockdown has dented the Valley's economy by Rs 8.416 billion in just two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir Monday said that the coronavirus related lockdown has dented the Valley's economy by Rs 8.416 billion in just two months.

According to Kashmir Media Service, KTA Chief Patron Farooq Ahmed Dar while releasing a detailed report in Srinagar said, "This interim calculation is based on the 60-day Covid-19 lockdown which started on March 19. The total tentative losses in the period have been calculated at Rs 8.4162 billion." President of the trade body, Aijaz Shahdhar, said the Kashmir Economic Alliance would publish the final report on the business losses in Kashmir after the end of the lockdown in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the grim situation emerging due to the Covid-19 lockdown and miseries of journalists due to non-payment of salaries.

The statement said that the pandemic had catapulted the entire media industry into a difficult position. The KPC said the COVID-19 lockdown should not be used as an excuse for non-payment of salaries to the media workers.

