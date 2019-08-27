UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK'S Blackout Exacerbates Mental Health Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:32 PM

IOK'S blackout exacerbates mental health challenges

Hundreds of patients in Indian Occupied Kashmir have been affected by the clampdown and communication blackout that has been in place in the Kashmir Valle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of patients in Indian Occupied Kashmir have been affected by the clampdown and communication blackout that has been in place in the Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over 40 percent of patients have shown signs of mental illnesses due to the recent turmoil, said a psychologist Dr Aijaz in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed restrictions, and communication systems have been suspended for the past 23 days.

Dr Aijaz said that restrictions such as those presently in place in Indian occupied Kashmir affect people's routines and lead to anxiety.

A 16-year-old Mohammad Adil, after watching television, went unconscious in Pulwama when the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, argue about the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and since then been suffering from dissociative episodes, according to Dr Aijaz.

"He has been suffering from depression since that time. He does not speak much either. He doesn't interact with his parents and gets extremely angry over small things," said Dr Aijaz.

Adil is among hundreds of patients affected by the clampdown and communication blackout and house raids of Indian forces that have been in place in the Kashmir Valley.

According to Aijaz, over 40 percent of his patients have shown signs of mental illnesses due to the recent turmoil. "There are people who are not being able to talk to their relatives. Some are anxious after not being able to talk to parents or children living outside the Valley," he explained.

"Patients from all parts of Kashmir, to avoid restrictions, arrive as early as 6 in the morning to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital," said Nazir Ahmad, an employee who checks patient cards.

Meanwhile, the occupied Kashmir valley is facing a severe shortage of medicines as curfew and restrictions on public movement and blockade of internet, mobile phone services continue. While the situation is grim in rural areas where at several places, chemists have shut their shops.

"Our phone lines are dead and we are unable to contact our distributors in Srinagar to replenish our stocks". "There is panic among the patients. They are stocking medicines for months," said Bilal Baba, owner of Medicare in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Related Topics

India Dead Occupied Kashmir Shortage Internet Mobile Jammu Srinagar Lead Stocks Media TV All From Employment Depression

Recent Stories

PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions at Dunya EduFe ..

8 minutes ago

US State Department Says Palestinian Territories A ..

26 seconds ago

What happened in Kashmir can happen in up as well, ..

28 seconds ago

Patrushev Concerned by US Plans to Deploy Missiles ..

30 seconds ago

Zulfi seeks top private firms' help to promote tou ..

8 minutes ago

Rain expected Sindh b/w Tuesday to Thursday: Met O ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.