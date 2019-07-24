(@imziishan)

The mainstream political parties in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) have welcomed and termed the US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation as positive step vis-a-vis the settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : The mainstream political parties in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK) have welcomed and termed the US President Donald Trump 's offer of mediation as positive step vis-a-vis the settlement of Kashmir issue. They observed that Trump 's disclosure marks a huge policy shift, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control

IOK's former puppet chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti said that the statement made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. "Despite Indian government refuting idea of third party mediation on J&K issue, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn't hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue", she added.

A former "ruling" Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said "any positive step towards the resolution of Kashmir issue is always welcomed".

People of Jammu & Kashmir wanted an early solution to the protracted issue, he added.

" Anyone willing to mediate is welcomed. If there is change in attitude of the government then it is good for the resolution of Kashmir issue," he told media persons in Srinagar late Tuesday, the report said.

Sagar added that "we should look the statement of Trump as positive." People's Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and former "MLA" Khansahib Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen told reporters in Srinagar that it was a welcome step if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought mediation for Kashmir issue through USA.

"I believe PM Modi has respected the mandate given by the people to him by asking Trump for mediation on Kashmir issue. Everyone wants the resolution of Kashmir issue. We should not play politics over the issue, but we should collectively appeal the two countries (India and Pakistan) to seize the opportunity to resolve the long pending issue," he said, according to the report.