Iraqi delegation apprised of nefarious Indian move of changing demography of IOK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said on Tuesday that India was involved in nefarious abortive move of changing the demography of the muslim-majority Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by letting loose coercive tactics through brutal force to suppress Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom from the Indian manacles.

Talking to the visiting delegation of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq led by its President Sheikh Dr Humam Hamoudi in AJK's metropolis on Tuesday, he said India wanted to convert Muslim majority into a minority through a well planned conspiracy.

Referring to the massive human rights violations in the occupied valley, the chief secretary said occupant forces were not only torturing the innocent Kashmiris but also targeting civilian population at Line of Control (LoC).

"India is involved in war crimes in held valley. It not only is misguiding international community by dubbing right to self determination with terrorism but also deceiving its people by creating war like situation with Pakistan", CS informed the delegates.

Rana told the Iraqi delegation that Kashmiris were struggling for their internationally recognized right to self determination while India through different tactics and state force was trying to suppress the movement.

The chief secretary while quoting the recent UN Human Rights Commission reports on the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Kashmir said lethal weapons like pallet guns, torture cells, illegal detention, harassment and raps have become the daily routine in the occupied valley.

Rana said Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Iraq enjoy cordial relationship. He offered cooperation for investment in education, health, tourism and hydral sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Dr Humam Hamoudi, the head of the delegation said peace in the region could not be maintained unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir through meaningful dialogue in line with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

He said Iraq supports Pakistan's stance on Kashmir dispute and UN acknowledged right to self determination to the Kashmiris to decide their future politically.

Sheikh Dr Humam Hamoudi urged international community to play its role and influence India to stop atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and ensure implementation of UN's relevant resolutions on Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Secretary Finance Fareed Ahmed Tarrar, Secretary Services Chaudhary Liaqat Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Islamic Supreme Council visited Kashmiri refugees camp at Ambur near Muzaffarabad.

Talking to them, Sheikh Dr Humam Hamoudi assured his moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for their right to self determination.

He said Kashmiris should further strengthen their liberation movement and the children get educated and seek necessary skills for the progress and development of the region.