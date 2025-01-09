Irfan Salim Takes Charge Of Office As SSP State's Capital Town
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Senior AJK police officer Raja Irfan Salim (Tamgha-e-Imtiyaz) on Wednesday took the charge of office as Senior Superintendent of Police of AJK's Metropolis, official sources said.
He was posted as SSP of the capital of AJK on Monday by the state government, APP Correspondent reports, quoting AJK Central Police Office sources on Wednesday.
Irfan, a grade 19 officer of the Police Service of Azad Jammu Kashmir State, earlier held the office as SSP Mirpur-AJK, Kotli, and various other districts besides serving as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) in the State's capital.SSP Raja Irfan Saleem has had a long, distinguished career in the AJK Police since 1990.
APP/ahr/378
