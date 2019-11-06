Islamabad school children express solidarity with Kashmiri kids, Pakistan, Kashmir intertwined: AJK president

More than 100 children of Trillium Schools System Islamabad joined the children of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with the children of occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Jammu Martyrs Day on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) More than 100 children of Trillium Schools System Islamabad joined the children of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with the children of occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Jammu Martyrs Day on Wednesday.

They expressed the determination that hundreds of millions of Pakistani youth and children stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in the held territory in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, first lady Zohra Masood Khan, former diplomat Khalid Babar and Principal Trillium School Farah babar also attended and spoke on occasion.

Addressing the children, the AJK president expressed gratitude for the Pakistani children who had travelled from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad in inclement weather to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that Pakistan youth were the citizens of an independent country and not only enjoyed protection of life and property but they also have all basic human rights including education. On the contrary, he maintained that the children of occupied Kashmir do not have such freedom because their parents do not send them to school as the bullets of foreign occupation army can hit them at any time, or they would be arrested and detained in prisons.

The AJK president while addressing the schoolchildren said that they were not only the future of Pakistan but the future of Jammu and Kashmir was also in their hands.

The liberation war is a prolonged war, and the children are to play their role to lead this war to its ultimate end.

Paying great homage to martyrs of Jammu, Sardar Masood Khan said that he massacre of Muslims which the Indian Army had started on November 6, 1947 still continues because the aggressor India wanted to eliminate the Muslims in the held territory and to make it an Indian Colony.

Responding to questions from the children, the AJK president said that dominating majority of Kashmiri people wanted to become part of Pakistan in 1947 but the Indian government with the connivance of Kashmiri ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, under a conspiracy, deprived the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination. He said that Pakistan to remain incomplete until Kashmir is liberated and incorporated into Pakistan because the Kashmiri people had no identity without Paksitan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the United Nations had failed to resolve Kashmir issue because three of five Permanent members of the UN Security Council ie United States, UK, and France have economic and political interests with India.

About the OIC's role, the AJK president said that the OIC had always publicly supported the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, but this Muslim body is not as powerful as the United Nations is. However, it has always supported Pakistan's principled stand on the Kashmir issue.