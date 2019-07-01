UrduPoint.com
Islamophobia Can Be Countered By Highlighting Islamic Teachings: Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:57 PM

Islamophobia can be countered by highlighting Islamic teachings: Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that highlighting of true Islamic teachings was needed to counter the wave of Islamophobia currently sweeping across the world.

Speaking as chief guest at the annual Urs ceremony at Nairian Sharif shrine in Tararkheil town of Poonch division on Monday, he urged religious scholars and spiritual figures to project Islamic teachings, explain the concept of Oneness of Allah (Tawhid) in its true sense, and caution the Muslims about different firms of infidelity (Shirk).

He said the weak faith and different forms of infidelity, which had been developed in the recent past, were creating dents in the unity and cohesion of the Muslim Ummah.

The AJK president said the projection of Allah's Oneness in true sense was the first and the foremost point of the teachings of saints and spiritual figures. Those having company with pious figures like religious scholars and spiritual personalities had always enjoyed the status of being friends of Allah and His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He appealed to the pilgrims, who had flocked the shrine from across the country, to especially pray for the strength and stability of Pakistan, the liberation of Kashmir and development and progress of Azad Kashmir.

"We believe that without a stable Pakistan, neither occupied Kashmir can be liberated nor Azad Kashmir can be put on the track of development," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan paid great homage to late Pir Ghulam Mohiyuddin Ghaznavi and Pir Alauddin Siddiqui, and lauded their services for islam throughout their lives.

Presided over by Sajjada Nashin Nerian Sharif, Pir Sultanul Arfeen, the function was also addressed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and a number of religious scholars and spiritual figures.

Meanwhile, talking to a 20-member delegation which called on him under the leadership of President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Trarkhel, Sardar Shabbir Khan, the AJK president said Trarkhel had historic importance, and public welfare projects here would be completed on a priority basis.

He said that work on Trarkhel-Pollundri Road was in full swing, and efforts would be made to complete it before the end of the current year.

Earlier, the delegation apprised the president of the problems of area, including establishment of Tehsil headquarters hospital, the court of additional session judge, setting up of town committee in Trarkhel, and construction of greater water supply scheme.

