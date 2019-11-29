Israel like settlement model in IOK be resisted tooth and nail: Mushaal

(@imziishan)

The wife of detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Malik has strongly condemned Indian diplomat for his remarks that Israel-like settlements model be replicated in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) The wife of detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Malik has strongly condemned Indian diplomat for his remarks that Israel-like settlements model be replicated in Indian Occupied Kashmir.In her statement issued on Friday ,she vowed that Kashmiris would resist the Indian evil move tooth and nail.

Mushall who is also chairperson Peace and Culture Organization said that Sandeep Chakravorty's, India's consul general in New York, remarks showed the evil intentions of the fascist Indian government which would not hesitate to turn Kashmir into Palestine to materialize their nefarious designs.She said that the move was aimed at changing the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir, which could not be acceptable to the Kashmiri people come what may.She lamented that despite of the fact that his assertions are in blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir but even then the world community and so-called human right organizations observed a criminal silence in this regard.She said that brutal forces continued genocide of Kashmiri people for the last 70 years, which witnessed a drastic decrease in the last few months after stripping special status of the Kashmir.

The Chairperson went on to say that Indian occupied authorities have unleashed wave of barbarism and state terrorism in the occupied valley, which is reeling under a crippling military lockdown and internet blackout since August 5, 2015.She said that Indian forces celebrated the killing of innocent Kashmiri youths and the brave Kashmiri mothers and wives led the funeral processions of their loved ones.Mushaal said that on one hand Kashmiri mothers suffered various mental illnesses due to martyrdom of their loved ones, while on other the world community is looking the whole situation silently.She said that Indian occupation forces made life of the Kashmiris miserable, as they were even deprived of basic needs as there are acute shortage of food items and emergency medicines.Mushaal said that the top Hurriyet Leadership were jailed and were tortured brutally; however she vowed that such tactics would not dampen the courage of the Kashmiri people and they would get the right of self-determination at all cost.However, she reminded that the UN and other world bodies should fulfill their commitment and resolve the issue as per the UN agreed resolution and aspiration of the Kashmiri people.