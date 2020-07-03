UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issues Like Kashmir And Palestine Need Immediate Attention; Must Be Resolved Peacefully – Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate attention; must be resolved peacefully – Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that we as Muslims have to take the lead and resolve long standing issues plaguing the Muslim Ummah like Palestine and Kashmir through political conflict resolution mechanisms provided to us in the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that we as Muslims have to take the lead and resolve long standing issues plaguing the Muslim Ummah like Palestine and Kashmir through political conflict resolution mechanisms provided to us in the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Citing major events like the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah (Sulah Hudaybiyyah) and clemency announced upon the Conquest of Makkah, he said that the Prophet (PBUH) was a leader par excellence who over the period of his lifetime peacefully resolved major issues between Muslims and their rivals all over the Arabian Peninsula.

The AJK President made these remarks while speaking to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University who called upon the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The AJK President said that the Muslim world has to unite against forces trying to create a divide amongst their ranks. He said that Islam is a religion of peace and we have to propagate the true teachings of Islam. He added that the Muslim Ummah has to realize its true potential and regain its true position in the global spectrum.

President Masood Khan said that despite being the oppressed, a major chunk of the Muslim population has adopted a defensive posture about Islam, Kashmir and Palestine. “We have to be proactive and start a process of result-oriented dialogue amongst fellow Muslim nations towards the resolution of these longstanding disputes” said the President.

The approach for humanitarian diplomacy for these territories under occupation should be immediately explored by Muslim countries all over the globe, asserted Masood Khan.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq informed the President of the Institute’s activities. He said that this institution has been one of the leading think tanks in the country providing assistance in legislature and drafting leading documents on Islam. He informed that in 1973, this institute also played a seminal role in the drafting of the Constitution and then producing its Arabic translation for dignitaries attending the 1974 Lahore Summit of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference.

The Director General said that various magazines and quarterly research journals – recognised as category X by HEC – are being published at the Institute. He said that a special edition of their leading Fikr-o-Nazar research journal solely focusing on Kashmir will also be published in the coming months which will subsequently be composed into a book for public dissemination.

The AJK President appreciated the positive role played by the Institute in helping highlighting the various issues faced by the Muslim Ummah and praised the Muslim scholars and researchers who have contributed to this cause.

Prof. Dr. Zia presented various books and research journals published by the Institute to the President. He also invited the AJK President to visit the Institute which he said housed over 25,000 rare handwritten manuscripts and books, some dating over seven centuries.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution World Palestine Visit Jammu Makkah Lead Zia-ul-Haq Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC International Islamic University Muslim All Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.89 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.