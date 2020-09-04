UrduPoint.com
It Is Our Religious, Social Obligation To Take Care Of Vulnerable: Masood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:34 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday said extending support to the orphans and physically disabled persons was a social and religious obligation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday said extending support to the orphans and physically disabled persons was a social and religious obligation.

"The Qur'an and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) teach us to treat the people with any kind of disability with kindness and respect. It is, on one hand, our social responsibility to take care of the vulnerable and on the other it is our religious obligation to assist them in fulfilling their special needs," he said addressing a function organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Muzaffarabad.

Wheelchairs were distributed among 110 disabled people in the ceremony, which was also addressed by AJK Minister for Social Welfare Naureen Arif and KORT Chief Chaudhry Mohammad Akhtar and Zulqarnain Naqvi.

The AJK president said,"A society with plenty of hands to support the vulnerable and physically handicapped is bound to achieve heights of prosperity in this world and the highest reward in the life hereafter." Paying tributes to the KORT chief for coming over here from the United Kingdom and contributing to post-earthquake relief and rehabilitation work in 2005 and establish a charity, Sardar Masood said Chaudhry Mohammad Akhtar had turned the KORT into the country's biggest welfare and charity organization.

He said the KORT had constructed a huge complex for orphans in Mirpur where the best accommodation, food and education were being provided to hundreds of parentless children in order to make them useful citizens.

The KORT, he said, had now emerged as a role model for other organizations by offering social services in different fields and sectors.

The successive state governments had always supported the organization, and that cooperation with it would continue in future also.

He also appreciated Chaudhry Akhtar and his volunteers for their services during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK minister for social welfare termed the KORT chief Abdus Sattar Edhi of Azad Kashmir, who had set an example of social services by establishing Asia's biggest orphanage in Mirpur and providing help to the needy and deserving people across the state during any natural calamity.

The KORT chief reiterated to continue to extend social services till the last breath of his life and said he was thankful to the KORT patron-in-chief Sardar Masood Khan and the cooperation of Ms Naureen Arif.

He said the incumbent Federal government was establishing 22 model villages throughout Pakistan for the rehabilitation of disabled and the vulnerable people, and three of them would be set up in Azad Kashmir.

Chaudhry Akhtar said besides constructing 300 residential houses for the quake victims in Mirpur, his organization had provided relief to the people in the whole of the liberated territory after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

"The KORT now is drawing up a comprehensive plan for providing relief and to rehabilitate the people affected by rain in Karachi," he added.

Earlier a documentary was also screened to highlight the welfare-oriented activities of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust.

