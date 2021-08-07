It is time for India to unshackle youth in Occupied Kashmir: Masood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has asked India to unshackle the Occupied Kashmir, open the doors of prisons and allow the youth there to live their lives in peace and freedom.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at Cricket Stadium AJK's capital city on Saturday, the President AJK welcomed the players and cricket fans and said that the youth in AJK had the freedom to play and avail the opportunities for education for economic development. They enjoy all this because they are free while young people in the occupied part of Kashmir are being selectively killed. The doors of prisons and jails in Occupied Valley have been opened for them and the doors of education and employment have been closed for them, the President said.

He said, we want to send a message to India from this beautiful cricket stadium surrounded by mountains in the beautiful valley of Muzaffarabad that we will play with freedom and a day will come when similar matches will be played in Srinagar, Jammu, Ladakh, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch of the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK President said that it was the time of celebration in Muzaffarabad today and the world was watching it with the eye of the camera. Let India learn from this atmosphere of freedom and liberty to end the rule of oppression and military siege in occupied Kashmir, he expressed.

President Masood said that India should allow Kashmiris to breathe freely as it had also banned Kashmiris from breathing freely. "We also want to send a message to the rulers in Delhi to learn from today's historic day and let Kashmiris in IIOJK play freely," he said.

"Kashmiris are not allowed to freely speak, write or associate. The day is not far when breathing loudly will also be treated as a treasonable act", he regretted.

Saying that today is a historic day in this twinkling stadium, watching the glittering stars on the ground and seeing our youth playing with freedom, Masood asked India to give the same freedom to the youth of occupied Kashmir instead of playing politics on cricket.

Sardar Masood Khan thanked Herschelle Gibbs for taking on BCCI, not capitulating to their pressure, and taking a firm decision to join Kashmir Premier League. The participation of Herschelle Gibbs in the Kashmir Premier League gained international media attention after he called out BCCI for threatening and stopping him from participating in the KPL.

The President also paid tributes to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi and President Kashmir Premier League, Arif Malik to make KPL a success.