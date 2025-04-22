ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managing Director of ITMC China Mr. Wang Peng, Founder and CEO of UNI International Mr. Max Ma called on Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Tuesday

During the meeting, experts from Chinese companies discussed the potential for their assistance with TEVTA's technology section projects.

A detailed discussion, was also held vis a vis organization of modern skill development courses to equip the youth of AJK with advanced technological education. The Prime Minister was also briefed on the roadmap for Chinese firms' potential assistance to TEVTA.

The PM said that the government was committed to provide all possible resources to equip the young generation with modern technology education.

He said that all out efforts would be made to align TEVTA's digital section with current demands."The high-quality education and cutting-edge technology are essential for bringing a meaningful change", he remarked.

Meanwhile, a delegation of bankers led by Bank Islami Branch Banking Head North Zone Shahzad Ahmed Khan called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.During the meeting issues of mutual interest came under the discussion.

The visiting delegation assured the Prime Minister that 2 branches will be opened in AJK this year and 3 more branches next year.The delegation was comprised of General Manager Adnan Gul Abbasi Bank Islami and Area Manager Sardar Nasir Naseem.

